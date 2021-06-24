Coast Guard repatriates 38 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following interdiction of illegal voyage near Puerto Rico 

An illegal voyage is interdicted by the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico June 24, 2021. The cutter Joseph Tezanos crew repatriated 38 migrants from this case to the Dominican Republic June 25, 2021. The interdiction is the result of ongoing efforts by Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG) partner agencies in Puerto Rico to combat illegal migrant smuggling. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

