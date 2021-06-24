Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 38 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following interdiction of illegal voyage near Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    06.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A migrant vessel representing conditions aboard illegal voyages in the Mona Passage lays empty shortly after being interdicted by the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico June 24, 2021. The cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 38 migrants from this case to the Dominican Republic June 25, 2021. The interdiction is the result of ongoing efforts by Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG) partner agencies in Puerto Rico to combat illegal migrant smuggling. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 38 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following interdiction of illegal voyage near Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Mona Passage
    Cutter Joseph Tezanos

