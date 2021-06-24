A migrant vessel representing conditions aboard illegal voyages in the Mona Passage lays empty shortly after being interdicted by the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico June 24, 2021. The cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 38 migrants from this case to the Dominican Republic June 25, 2021. The interdiction is the result of ongoing efforts by Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG) partner agencies in Puerto Rico to combat illegal migrant smuggling. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 17:59 Photo ID: 6709744 VIRIN: 210624-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 2.16 MB Location: PR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 38 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following interdiction of illegal voyage near Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.