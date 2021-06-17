Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 2021

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Joint Modernization Command

    Australian Army Captain Chris Wetherell (left) from the 7th Combat Brigade works with Captain Freddie James from the 1st Armored Infantry Brigade, British Army, during the Joint Warfighting Assessment 2021 at Fort Carson, Colorado. (Photo by Cpl. Nicole Dorrett)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Australian brigade learns interoperability lessons during Joint Warfighting Assessment 21

