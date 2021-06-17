Australian Army Captain Chris Wetherell (left) from the 7th Combat Brigade works with Captain Freddie James from the 1st Armored Infantry Brigade, British Army, during the Joint Warfighting Assessment 2021 at Fort Carson, Colorado. (Photo by Cpl. Nicole Dorrett)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6708755
|VIRIN:
|210617-A-VI575-662
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Warfighting Assessment 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Australian brigade learns interoperability lessons during Joint Warfighting Assessment 21
LEAVE A COMMENT