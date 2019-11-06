Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Similarity of legs, wheels, tracks suggests target for energy-efficient robots

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2019

    Photo by T'Jae Ellis 

    Army Research Laboratory

    The Legged Locomotion and Movement Adaptation, or LLAMA, is an autonomous quadruped mobility research platform system patterned after a working dog and similar animals. Army researchers designed it to work alongside Soldiers, lighten physical workloads, and increase mobility, protection and lethality. (U.S. Army)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2019
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 08:32
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    robotics
    artificial intelligence
    autonomy
    legged robot

