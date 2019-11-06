Similarity of legs, wheels, tracks suggests target for energy-efficient robots

The Legged Locomotion and Movement Adaptation, or LLAMA, is an autonomous quadruped mobility research platform system patterned after a working dog and similar animals. Army researchers designed it to work alongside Soldiers, lighten physical workloads, and increase mobility, protection and lethality. (U.S. Army)

