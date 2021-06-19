A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, lands at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of Afghanistan drawdown operations, June 19, 2021. ADAB continues to play a vital role in support of the Afghanistan drawdown, ensuring the safe and responsible withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces and equipment from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 05:02 Photo ID: 6708297 VIRIN: 210619-Z-BR512-2001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.83 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB Plays Vital Role in Support of the Afghanistan Drawdown, by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.