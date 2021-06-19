Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADAB Plays Vital Role in Support of the Afghanistan Drawdown

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, lands at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of Afghanistan drawdown operations, June 19, 2021. ADAB continues to play a vital role in support of the Afghanistan drawdown, ensuring the safe and responsible withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces and equipment from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 05:02
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB Plays Vital Role in Support of the Afghanistan Drawdown, by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UAE
    AFCENT
    C-17 Globemaster
    Afghanistan Retrograde
    Operation Resolute Support
    Al Dhafra Air Base

