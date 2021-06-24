Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Safety Tips

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Peterson-Schriever Garrison observes National Safety Month every June, the goal of the observance is to garner enhanced safety awareness. The water safety infographic highlights ways to stay safe in and around water. When enjoying activities such as swimming, diving or boating, following these tips can help prevent an incident before they happen. The Peterson Air Force Base aquatics center has been recently reopened after renovations. For more information about the Peterson Air Force Base aquatics center and their hours visit https://www.21fss.com/about/aquatics/ (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman Aaron Edwards)

    This work, Water Safety Tips, by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

