Water Safety Tips

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Peterson-Schriever Garrison observes National Safety Month every June, the goal of the observance is to garner enhanced safety awareness. The water safety infographic highlights ways to stay safe in and around water. When enjoying activities such as swimming, diving or boating, following these tips can help prevent an incident before they happen. The Peterson Air Force Base aquatics center has been recently reopened after renovations. For more information about the Peterson Air Force Base aquatics center and their hours visit https://www.21fss.com/about/aquatics/ (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman Aaron Edwards)

