U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar poses with a group of Korean War veterans after the 15th Annual Korean War Veterans Luncheon June 24 at The Summit on Redstone Arsenal, Ala.
06.24.2021
06.24.2021
|6707841
|210624-O-CT301-618
|750x405
|345.53 KB
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|2
|0
‘We should not forget; we will not forget; you are not forgotten’ – AMCOM CG
