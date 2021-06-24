Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 18:47 Photo ID: 6707841 VIRIN: 210624-O-CT301-618 Resolution: 750x405 Size: 345.53 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ‘We should not forget; we will not forget; you are not forgotten’ – AMCOM CG, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.