    ‘We should not forget; we will not forget; you are not forgotten’ – AMCOM CG

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar poses with a group of Korean War veterans after the 15th Annual Korean War Veterans Luncheon June 24 at The Summit on Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Korean War
    AMCOM
    Royar

