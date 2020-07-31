152nd Airlift Wing C-130 sits on the ramp at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Reload Base in 2020

Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing C-130 sits on the ramp at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Reload Base, Calif. during the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System training in June of 2020. The aircraft practiced water drops in more remote areas of the Tahoe National Forest and Shasta-Trinity National Forest. MAFFS aircraft reload water at McClellan and travel to drop zones on each forest for the practice drops.
|07.31.2020
|06.24.2021 17:43
|6707680
|200731-Z-BB070-006
|5568x3712
|11.4 MB
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|2
|0
