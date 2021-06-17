Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Free Fall

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    A 308th Rescue Squadron Pararescuemen descends into the river below after performing a military free fall from the back of an HC-130J Combat King II June 17, 2021 nearby Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
