    NSWC Dahlgren Division Hosts Midshipmen from NSWC Indian Head for Tour

    NSWC Dahlgren Division Hosts Midshipmen from NSWC Indian Head for Tour

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Stacia Courtney 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Midshipmen Aidan Leavy, Zach Shieh, Sydney Means and Lian Dunlevy pose for a group photo outside the Potomac River Test Range with Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Indian Head Scientific and Technical Intelligence Liaison Officer Kenneth Conley. The midshipmen visited NSWC Dahlgren on June 17 to tour facilities and hear briefs on hypersonics, the battle management system and Dahlgren’s role in supporting the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
