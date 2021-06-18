Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210618-A-ZN169-267

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, speaks to the media after a change of command ceremony June 18 where he took command of the installation from Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 09:51
    Fort Jackson

    Fort Jackson
    CG
    TRADOC
    Michaelis
    Beagle

