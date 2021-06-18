Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, speaks to the media after a change of command ceremony June 18 where he took command of the installation from Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 09:51 Photo ID: 6706675 VIRIN: 210618-A-ZN169-267 Resolution: 2207x3176 Size: 846.75 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210618-A-ZN169-267, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.