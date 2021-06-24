CAPT Hausvik Visits NCTS Far East Detachment Okinawa

KADENA, Japan (Jun. 23, 2021) Capt. Jenna Hausvik, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Yokosuka commanding officer, addresses NCTS Far East Detachment Okinawa personnel during her visit to their facility at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 24, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 00:43
|Photo ID:
|6706331
|VIRIN:
|210624-N-QY759-0013
|Resolution:
|6827x4876
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
