Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAPT Hausvik Visits NCTS Far East Detachment Okinawa

    CAPT Hausvik Visits NCTS Far East Detachment Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Jun. 23, 2021) Capt. Jenna Hausvik, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Yokosuka commanding officer, addresses NCTS Far East Detachment Okinawa personnel during her visit to their facility at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 24, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 00:43
    Photo ID: 6706331
    VIRIN: 210624-N-QY759-0013
    Resolution: 6827x4876
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPT Hausvik Visits NCTS Far East Detachment Okinawa, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    NCTS
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT