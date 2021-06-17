MCTSSA Hosts Project Convergence Planning Workshop

(MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.) - MCTSSA was proud to host a multi-day workshop with command representatives from the The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory - MCWL, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), the U.S. Army and other entities to discuss, collaborate and plan for Project Convergence-21, June 16-17, 2021. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)
Project Convergence is the U.S. Army's contribution to the military-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, concept, where data will link together land, air, sea, cyber and space capabilities.
Learn more here: https://armyfuturescommand.com/convergence/
