    MCTSSA Hosts Project Convergence Planning Workshop

    MCTSSA Hosts Project Convergence Planning Workshop

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Amy Forsythe 

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity

    (MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.) - MCTSSA was proud to host a multi-day workshop with command representatives from the The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory - MCWL, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), the U.S. Army and other entities to discuss, collaborate and plan for Project Convergence-21, June 16-17, 2021. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)

    Project Convergence is the U.S. Army's contribution to the military-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, concept, where data will link together land, air, sea, cyber and space capabilities.
    Learn more here: https://armyfuturescommand.com/convergence/

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 19:21
    Photo ID: 6706060
    VIRIN: 210617-D-AW818-340
    Resolution: 3028x1706
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCTSSA Hosts Project Convergence Planning Workshop, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amy Forsythe
    MCTSSA
    Project Convergence

