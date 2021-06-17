(MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.) - MCTSSA was proud to host a multi-day workshop with command representatives from the The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory - MCWL, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), the U.S. Army and other entities to discuss, collaborate and plan for Project Convergence-21, June 16-17, 2021. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)



Project Convergence is the U.S. Army's contribution to the military-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, concept, where data will link together land, air, sea, cyber and space capabilities.

Learn more here: https://armyfuturescommand.com/convergence/

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 19:21 Photo ID: 6706060 VIRIN: 210617-D-AW818-340 Resolution: 3028x1706 Size: 4.36 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCTSSA Hosts Project Convergence Planning Workshop, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.