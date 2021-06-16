Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test

    The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Description: The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test
    Caption: The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test is a rapid in vitro qualitative test for the detection of antibodies to Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 and Type 2 in human whole blood, fingerstick blood, serum, or plasma. The test is intended for use by trained personnel in medical facilities, clinical laboratories, emergency care situations, and physicians’ offices as a screening assay capable of providing test results in as little as 60 seconds. [2016.0020.8]

    (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 11:00
    Photo ID: 6705139
    VIRIN: 210616-D-TY520-0002
    Resolution: 2000x1424
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test, by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Infectious Disease
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    HIV Infections
    Immunologic Tests

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT