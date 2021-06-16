Description: The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test

Caption: The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test is a rapid in vitro qualitative test for the detection of antibodies to Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 and Type 2 in human whole blood, fingerstick blood, serum, or plasma. The test is intended for use by trained personnel in medical facilities, clinical laboratories, emergency care situations, and physicians’ offices as a screening assay capable of providing test results in as little as 60 seconds. [2016.0020.8]



(Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

