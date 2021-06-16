Description: The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test
Caption: The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test is a rapid in vitro qualitative test for the detection of antibodies to Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 and Type 2 in human whole blood, fingerstick blood, serum, or plasma. The test is intended for use by trained personnel in medical facilities, clinical laboratories, emergency care situations, and physicians’ offices as a screening assay capable of providing test results in as little as 60 seconds. [2016.0020.8]
(Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 11:00
|Photo ID:
|6705139
|VIRIN:
|210616-D-TY520-0002
|Resolution:
|2000x1424
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test, by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
