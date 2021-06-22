Drug interdiction exercise at TRADEWINDS 2021

210622-N-FB085-740 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 22, 2021) Coast Guard members of the Guyana Defence Force and Jamaica review simulated weapons and drugs that they confiscated as part of a drug interdiction exercise June 22 at Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations.

