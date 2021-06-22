Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drug interdiction exercise at TRADEWINDS 2021

    GUYANA

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210622-N-FB085-740 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 22, 2021) Coast Guard members of the Guyana Defence Force and Jamaica review simulated weapons and drugs that they confiscated as part of a drug interdiction exercise June 22 at Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 17:46
    Photo ID: 6704252
    VIRIN: 210622-N-FB085-740
    Resolution: 3071x4606
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: GY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drug interdiction exercise at TRADEWINDS 2021, by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    DRUGS
    INTERDICTION
    COAST GUARD
    GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE
    TRADEWINDS21

