Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lt Gen James Hecker Commander and President Air University passes the Guidon to incoming Commander Col Lance Rosa-Miranda at the Squadron Officer School Assumption of Command Ceremony Maxwell AFB June 21, 2021 (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6704237
|VIRIN:
|210621-F-NG836-1004
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|754.46 KB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squadron Officer School Assumption of Command Ceremony, by SrA Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
