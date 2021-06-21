Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Squadron Officer School Assumption of Command Ceremony

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Rhonda Smith 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lt Gen James Hecker Commander and President Air University passes the Guidon to incoming Commander Col Lance Rosa-Miranda at the Squadron Officer School Assumption of Command Ceremony Maxwell AFB June 21, 2021 (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squadron Officer School Assumption of Command Ceremony, by SrA Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air University

    Maxwell AFB
    SOS AOC

