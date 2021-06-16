Trident Refit Facility Bangor Employee Receives Award

SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 16, 2021) – Edward Ingles, Executive Director, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB), presents Amanda Sauer, Administrative Assistant, Weapons Repair Department, TRFB, with a Safety Act Award at TRFB. Sauer started a “Stretch and Flex” program to encourage the employees of TRFB building 7001 to improve and maintain their health and flexibility, and help avoid injuries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Flynn/released)

