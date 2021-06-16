Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor Employee Receives Award

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Caitlin Flynn 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 16, 2021) – Edward Ingles, Executive Director, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB), presents Amanda Sauer, Administrative Assistant, Weapons Repair Department, TRFB, with a Safety Act Award at TRFB. Sauer started a “Stretch and Flex” program to encourage the employees of TRFB building 7001 to improve and maintain their health and flexibility, and help avoid injuries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Flynn/released)

    TAGS

    Award Ceremony
    TRFB
    Trident Refit Facility Bangor
    Safety Act Award

