    Screaming Eagles Division Run Flyover

    FORT CAMPBELL, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Boeing CH-47 Chinook from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) took off before a division run flyover, June 21, 2021, to kick off the Week of the Eagles celebration, Fort Campbell, Ky. Week of the Eagles is a division-wide celebration commemorating the proud history and traditions of the 101st by bringing together Screaming Eagles past and present to foster esprit de corps amongst troops through festival and competition. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Beverly Roché, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Fort Campbell
    Flyover
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Screaming Eagles
    WoE2021

