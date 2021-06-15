Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Financial Management Chief Provides Continuity to Warfighter Support and Leadership Lessons during Visit to JMC

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Hayley Smith 

    Joint Munitions Command

    JoEtta Fisher, Joint Munitions Command’s deputy to the commander and executive director for ammunition, greets Christina Freese, deputy chief of staff for resource management at Army Materiel Command, during Freese’s visit to discuss the importance of JMC’s munitions capabilities, the fiscal year budget and modernization efforts on June 15. (U.S. Army photo by Hayley Smith)

