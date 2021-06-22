U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew P. Heger, assistant medical planner, Force Surgeon, III Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo on Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2021. His duties include medical support planning for exercises and operations. Force surgeons at III MEF analyze command requirements and communicate with subordinate commands to ensure they send the right medical personnel and equipment throughout the Indo-Pacific.



Heger is originally from Romania and was adopted by an American family. He traveled to the United States when he was four years old and grew up in Washington state. Before he joined the Navy, Heger worked at a fire station but wanted to do more in life. He said he believed Navy corpsmen were the most highly decorated, and he decided to enlist. Heger has been with III MEF since August 2020.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 03:42 Photo ID: 6702719 VIRIN: 210622-M-JL820-1001 Resolution: 3422x2546 Size: 648.76 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Our MEF: Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew P. Heger, by LCpl Stephanie Varela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.