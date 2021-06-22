Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan – The crew of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) receives a port brief after arriving at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Jun 22. Oklahoma City is forward deployed to Guam and routinely operates in the region supporting national security interests and conducting maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

