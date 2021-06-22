USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Command Master Chief Kevin Swanson, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) Chief of the Boat, receives a visiting ship brief from Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ignacio Fuentes as Oklahoma City arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Jun 22. Oklahoma City is forward deployed to Guam and routinely operates in the region supporting national security interests and conducting maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

