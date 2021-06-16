Spc. Maura Spence, a Katy, Texas native and an intelligence analyst with 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, won first place in the Miss Colorado 2021 pageant, June 8, 2021. Spence and the Ivy Team are hoping for a victory, but Spence maintains a humble perspective: “If I don’t win Miss America, I’ll still be Miss Colorado. Either way, I feel like I win if I get to represent my state and my country.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marsilia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 19:59 Photo ID: 6702451 VIRIN: 210616-A-OF090-496 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.72 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: KATY, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1SBCT Soldier Wins Miss Colorado Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Matthew Marsilia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.