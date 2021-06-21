Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 experiments with ways to give Army an information advantage over adversaries

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 experiments with ways to give Army an information advantage over adversaries

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Modernization Command

    Col. Matthew Sheiffer, commander of the 1st Information Operations Command, is helping the Army experiment with new formations and capabilities related to information advantage during Joint Warfighting Assessment 21, taking place in Hawaii, Colorado and Washington from June 14-24, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6702328
    VIRIN: 210621-A-UG634-1002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 331.78 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 experiments with ways to give Army an information advantage over adversaries, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 experiments with ways to give Army an information advantage over adversaries

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT