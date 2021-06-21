Col. Matthew Sheiffer, commander of the 1st Information Operations Command, is helping the Army experiment with new formations and capabilities related to information advantage during Joint Warfighting Assessment 21, taking place in Hawaii, Colorado and Washington from June 14-24, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 17:26 Photo ID: 6702328 VIRIN: 210621-A-UG634-1002 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 331.78 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 experiments with ways to give Army an information advantage over adversaries, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.