210617-N-FI539-0019

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jun.17, 2021) – Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture (far right), participates in the ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly renovated main building at Naval Station Great Lakes during the grand re-opening event, Jun. 17. USO Illinois serves nearly 350,000 active duty, Guard and Reserve military and military families throughout Illinois, enhancing the quality of service members' lives and raising morale through unique recreational, educational, and cultural opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas).

