Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210617-N-FI539-0019

    210617-N-FI539-0019

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Giselle Christmas 

    Naval Service Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jun.17, 2021) – Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture (far right), participates in the ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly renovated main building at Naval Station Great Lakes during the grand re-opening event, Jun. 17. USO Illinois serves nearly 350,000 active duty, Guard and Reserve military and military families throughout Illinois, enhancing the quality of service members' lives and raising morale through unique recreational, educational, and cultural opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 09:43
    Photo ID: 6701292
    VIRIN: 210617-N-FI539-0019
    Resolution: 3133x2283
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210617-N-FI539-0019, by PO2 Giselle Christmas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    USO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT