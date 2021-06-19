Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Strong Airman Spotlight

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Have you thanked Airman 1st Class Harley Corbett? If not, listen up as I tell you why you should. Today we get to highlight him and his diligence with a #StayStrongAirmanSpotlight. Congrats, good sir!
    A1C Corbett is a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) technician deployed to #TeamADAB from McConnell Air Force Base. Corbett has displayed outstanding motivation and attention to detail while fixing the highly important air conditioners to help ease heat stress as we battle intense heat. Not only does his work keep the troops in comfortable temperatures, it also aids in the upkeep of military equipment. Corbett is also striving to improve his physical fitness and obtain his CCAF degree to make his family back home proud.
    Well, Harley, we are all proud of you. Your dedication to caring for our Airmen has not gone unnoticed. Every time some one releases a sigh of relief after stepping out of the blazing heat into an air conditioned room, you should take that as a personal triumph! Please accept this digital memento as a small token of appreciation for the large mission you're tasked with accomplishing.

