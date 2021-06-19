Have you thanked Airman 1st Class Harley Corbett? If not, listen up as I tell you why you should. Today we get to highlight him and his diligence with a #StayStrongAirmanSpotlight. Congrats, good sir!

A1C Corbett is a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) technician deployed to #TeamADAB from McConnell Air Force Base. Corbett has displayed outstanding motivation and attention to detail while fixing the highly important air conditioners to help ease heat stress as we battle intense heat. Not only does his work keep the troops in comfortable temperatures, it also aids in the upkeep of military equipment. Corbett is also striving to improve his physical fitness and obtain his CCAF degree to make his family back home proud.

Well, Harley, we are all proud of you. Your dedication to caring for our Airmen has not gone unnoticed. Every time some one releases a sigh of relief after stepping out of the blazing heat into an air conditioned room, you should take that as a personal triumph! Please accept this digital memento as a small token of appreciation for the large mission you're tasked with accomplishing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 07:50 Photo ID: 6701098 VIRIN: 210521-F-VZ160-1001 Resolution: 8067x5378 Size: 17.08 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Hometown: CANTON, GA, US Hometown: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stay Strong Airman Spotlight, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.