New Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) team members with Shipyard Commander, Capt. Dianna Wolfson following New Employee Orientation Jan. 19.
|01.19.2021
|06.21.2021 07:22
|6701058
|210119-N-SY521-451
|2520x1800
|4.39 MB
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|5
|0
Our Strategic Framework Pillars: NNSY’s People Development Pillar Team Moves the Needle While Strengthening the Workforce
