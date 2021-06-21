Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADAB Goals: SrA David Segura Guerrero

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Greibin David Segura Guerrero has to be EXTRA careful when performing his duties in fuel systems maintenance. The job isn't overly hazardous, but it's always best to exercise caution around jet fuel, especially when he's bringing so much fiery passion to the mission and to his #ADABgoals!
    -Finish 3 college courses
    -Prepare for Rated Preparatory Program
    -Improve ADAB fuels systems maintenance operations
    David is also designing a platform for the maintenance shop at his home station, Whiteman Air Force Base, MO, to allow safer work on vertical filter separators. I have no idea what that means, but it sounds super swell, right!? If you see him around, he'll surely have that welcoming smile on his face, so feel free to walk right up and let him know that his #ADABfam has his back!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 07:49
    Photo ID: 6701050
    VIRIN: 210527-F-VZ160-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.2 MB
    Location: AE
    Hometown: SAN CRISTOBAL, DO
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB Goals: SrA David Segura Guerrero, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

