Senior Airman Greibin David Segura Guerrero has to be EXTRA careful when performing his duties in fuel systems maintenance. The job isn't overly hazardous, but it's always best to exercise caution around jet fuel, especially when he's bringing so much fiery passion to the mission and to his #ADABgoals!

-Finish 3 college courses

-Prepare for Rated Preparatory Program

-Improve ADAB fuels systems maintenance operations

David is also designing a platform for the maintenance shop at his home station, Whiteman Air Force Base, MO, to allow safer work on vertical filter separators. I have no idea what that means, but it sounds super swell, right!? If you see him around, he'll surely have that welcoming smile on his face, so feel free to walk right up and let him know that his #ADABfam has his back!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 07:49 Photo ID: 6701050 VIRIN: 210527-F-VZ160-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 22.2 MB Location: AE Hometown: SAN CRISTOBAL, DO Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB Goals: SrA David Segura Guerrero, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.