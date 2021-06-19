Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Winslow W. Griesser supports Tradewinds 2021

    USCGC Winslow W. Griesser supports Tradewinds 2021

    GUYANA

    06.19.2021

    210619-N-DA827-002 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 19, 2021) The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser (WPC-1116) refuels as members from the U.S. Coast Guard and Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard practice small boat tactical training aboard two 29’ vessels during Tradewinds, June 19. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Nate Ryan/Released)

    TRADEWINDS21

