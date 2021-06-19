Pinching and Boarding Training at Tradewinds 2021

210619-N-FB085-003 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 19, 2021) Jamaican, Belize and Guyanese Coast Guard members train in pinching and boarding techniques with U.S. Coast members during exercise Tradewinds. Tradewinds 2021 is Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

