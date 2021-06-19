Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pinching and Boarding Training at Tradewinds 2021

    Pinching and Boarding Training at Tradewinds 2021

    GUYANA

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210619-N-FB085-003 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 19, 2021) Jamaican, Belize and Guyanese Coast Guard members train in pinching and boarding techniques with U.S. Coast members during exercise Tradewinds. Tradewinds 2021 is Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    maritime
    boarding
    Tradewinds
    Guyana
    TRADEWINDS21

