PACFLT Commander Holds Key Leader Engagement

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 17, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, speaks with Adm. Tan Sri Mohd Reza Bin Mohd Sany, Royal Malaysian Chief of Navy, during a virtual key leader engagement. The leaders discussed interoperability opportunities for 2021 among other topics. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

