JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 17, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, speaks with Adm. Tan Sri Mohd Reza Bin Mohd Sany, Royal Malaysian Chief of Navy, during a virtual key leader engagement. The leaders discussed interoperability opportunities for 2021 among other topics. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 14:18
|Photo ID:
|6700659
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-AT895-0002
|Resolution:
|2742x2064
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACFLT Commander Holds Key Leader Engagement, by PO1 Nathan Laird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
