    PACFLT Commander Holds Key Leader Engagement

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Laird 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 17, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, speaks with Adm. Tan Sri Mohd Reza Bin Mohd Sany, Royal Malaysian Chief of Navy, during a virtual key leader engagement. The leaders discussed interoperability opportunities for 2021 among other topics. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6700659
    VIRIN: 210617-N-AT895-0002
    Resolution: 2742x2064
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACFLT Commander Holds Key Leader Engagement, by PO1 Nathan Laird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Partnerships
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Adm.

