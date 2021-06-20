Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Readiness

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Major Michael Razzano, a dentist with the Georgia Medical Detachment, performs a dental exam in Pvt. 1st Class Stephen Tillman of the Augusta-based 1148th Transportation Company during Soldier Readiness Processing at the Clay National Guard Center June 20, 2021. Nearly 200 Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard's Marietta-based 78th Troop Command completed SRP on June 20.

