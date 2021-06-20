Dental Readiness

Major Michael Razzano, a dentist with the Georgia Medical Detachment, performs a dental exam in Pvt. 1st Class Stephen Tillman of the Augusta-based 1148th Transportation Company during Soldier Readiness Processing at the Clay National Guard Center June 20, 2021. Nearly 200 Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard's Marietta-based 78th Troop Command completed SRP on June 20.
|06.20.2021
|06.20.2021 11:06
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
