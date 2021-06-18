210618-N-DA827-015 TIMEHRI, Guyana (June 18, 2021) Members of the Guyana Police Force practice their shooting skills while members of the media and an instructor from the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Florida National Guard observe during Tradewinds, June 18. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 10:47 Photo ID: 6700547 VIRIN: 210618-N-DA827-015 Resolution: 4161x2972 Size: 1.78 MB Location: TIMEHRI, GY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tradewinds 2021, by LT Elizabeth Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.