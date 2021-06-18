Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tradewinds 2021

    Tradewinds 2021

    TIMEHRI, GUYANA

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210618-N-DA827-015 TIMEHRI, Guyana (June 18, 2021) Members of the Guyana Police Force practice their shooting skills while members of the media and an instructor from the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Florida National Guard observe during Tradewinds, June 18. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 10:47
    Photo ID: 6700547
    VIRIN: 210618-N-DA827-015
    Resolution: 4161x2972
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: TIMEHRI, GY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 2021, by LT Elizabeth Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD
    FLNG
    GUYANA POLICE FORCE
    54TH SECURITY FORCE ASSISTANCE BRIGADE
    TRADEWINDS21
    TRADEWINDS2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT