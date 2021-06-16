Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Tunisia, Wyoming National Guard: More than a partnership

    Republic of Tunisia, Wyoming National Guard: More than a partnership

    CARTHAGE, TUNISIA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Brig. Gen. Mohamed El Ghoul, army chief of staff, Tunisian Land Forces, Carthage, Tunisia, June 16, 2021. Tunisia is paired with the Wyoming National Guard in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 13:33
    Photo ID: 6700319
    VIRIN: 210616-Z-DZ751-2362
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: CARTHAGE, TN 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Tunisia, Wyoming National Guard: More than a partnership, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Republic of Tunisia, Wyoming National Guard: More than a partnership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    Wyoming National Guard
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Daniel Hokanson
    SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT