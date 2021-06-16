Republic of Tunisia, Wyoming National Guard: More than a partnership

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Brig. Gen. Mohamed El Ghoul, army chief of staff, Tunisian Land Forces, Carthage, Tunisia, June 16, 2021. Tunisia is paired with the Wyoming National Guard in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

