    Service to country and family, a day to remember

    Service to country and family, a day to remember

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS – Sgt. 1st Class Erick Rodriguez receives a warm welcome form his children, Landyn and Alexander, upon return from a recent deployment. Rodriguez is an Operations Non-Commissioned Officer with III Corps Public Affairs and hails from Chicago, Ill. This deployment, like many deployments, Rodriguez spent time away from his family including Father's Day. His sacrifices are similar to many other military fathers, are remembered on a special Sunday in June. Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel J. Wallace

    Date Taken: 01.07.2015
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Service to Country and Family, A Day to Remember

    Texas
    deployment
    Rodriguez
    Father's Day
    211th MPAD

