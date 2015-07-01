Service to country and family, a day to remember

FORT HOOD, TEXAS – Sgt. 1st Class Erick Rodriguez receives a warm welcome form his children, Landyn and Alexander, upon return from a recent deployment. Rodriguez is an Operations Non-Commissioned Officer with III Corps Public Affairs and hails from Chicago, Ill. This deployment, like many deployments, Rodriguez spent time away from his family including Father's Day. His sacrifices are similar to many other military fathers, are remembered on a special Sunday in June. Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel J. Wallace

