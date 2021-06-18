Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210618-N-BB269-1003

    210618-N-BB269-1003

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210618-N-BB269-1003 WASHINGTON (June 18, 2021) A digital illustration created in honor of Juneteenth. The design incorporates elements from the Juneteenth flag on a torn page. Silhouettes of freed Americans are depicted on the bottom page tear. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 09:34
    Photo ID: 6700294
    VIRIN: 210618-N-BB269-1003
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210618-N-BB269-1003, by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Freedom
    U.S. Navy
    June 19
    Juneteenth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT