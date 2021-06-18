210618-N-BB269-1003 WASHINGTON (June 18, 2021) A digital illustration created in honor of Juneteenth. The design incorporates elements from the Juneteenth flag on a torn page. Silhouettes of freed Americans are depicted on the bottom page tear. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 09:34 Photo ID: 6700294 VIRIN: 210618-N-BB269-1003 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 2.67 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210618-N-BB269-1003, by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.