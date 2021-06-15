Georgia Guard Soldier returns to Africa for African Lion 21

U.S. Army Spc. Reginald Aikins, a medic assigned to the Forsyth-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, stands in front of a field litter ambulance during exercise African Lion 21 June 15, 2021, in Tan Tan, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

