    Georgia Guard Soldier returns to Africa for African Lion 21

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Spc. Reginald Aikins, a medic assigned to the Forsyth-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, stands in front of a field litter ambulance during exercise African Lion 21 June 15, 2021, in Tan Tan, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 06:02
    Location: TAN TAN, MA 
