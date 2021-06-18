Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pope Airman is Living American Dream after 13 Year Wait

    POPE FIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    For U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mervale Abraham, his late mother greatly influenced him, pushing him to take full advantage of educational opportunities because she wanted her children to have a better life than she did. Today, the 43rd Air Mobility Squadron Air Freight Technician strives to do the same for his family.

