Flight Operations at Tradewinds 2021

210618-N-FB085-002 Guyana (June 18, 2021) - Spc. Nicholas Wood with the Florida National Guard's 1-185th Assault Helicopter Battalion scans the countryside of Guyana during a flight in a UH-60 Blackhawk, June 18, 2021 during exercise Tradewinds. Tradewinds 2021 is Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

