    Flight Operations at Tradewinds 2021

    GUYANA

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210618-N-FB085-002 Guyana (June 18, 2021) - Spc. Nicholas Wood with the Florida National Guard's 1-185th Assault Helicopter Battalion scans the countryside of Guyana during a flight in a UH-60 Blackhawk, June 18, 2021 during exercise Tradewinds. Tradewinds 2021 is Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

    This work, Flight Operations at Tradewinds 2021, by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Army
    UH-60
    Guyana
    TRADEWINDS21

