Media Day during Tradewinds 2021

210618-N-YY107-001 CAMP STEPHENSON, Guyana - (June 18, 2021) Sgt. First Class Anthony Calvi of Charlie Co. 2-54 Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) talks with Guyanese media about training operations during exercise Tradewinds 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cdr. Scot Cregan/Released)

