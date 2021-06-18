Media Day during Tradewinds 2021

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUYANA

    06.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    SOUTHCOM Leadership

    210618-N-YY107-001 CAMP STEPHENSON, Guyana - (June 18, 2021) Sgt. First Class Anthony Calvi of Charlie Co. 2-54 Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) talks with Guyanese media about training operations during exercise Tradewinds 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cdr. Scot Cregan/Released)

    TAGS

    interview
    media
    army
    guyana
    TRADEWINDS21

