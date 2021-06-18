NMCP Holds Change of Command Ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 18, 2021) – Capt. Lisa Mulligan, left, salutes and relinquishes her command of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) to Capt. Shelley Perkins, right, in front of Rear Adm. Darin Via, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, during NMCP’s change of command ceremony. Perkins relieved Mulligan as the 79th commanding officer of the historic medical center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)

