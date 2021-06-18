Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 18, 2021) – Capt. Lisa Mulligan, left, salutes and relinquishes her command of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) to Capt. Shelley Perkins, right, in front of Rear Adm. Darin Via, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, during NMCP’s change of command ceremony. Perkins relieved Mulligan as the 79th commanding officer of the historic medical center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)

    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    NMCP
    NMRTC

