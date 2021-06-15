CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Pitter Hogan, from Oceanside, California, attached to Camp Lemonnier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility, swims at the base pool, June 15, 2021. Under the recent Camp Lemonnier COVID-19 Policy for Phase 4 Sustainment of the Unified Opening Plan, section 7A, masks are not required indoors for fully vaccinated personnel, in-person meetings are permitted, indoors gyms are open to walk-ins, social establishments/bars are open, team sports are permitted, group activities are permitted, and barbershops/beauty salons are open. The policy has increased the capacity of gyms and meeting rooms. The MWR pool area has a section dedicated to swimming and sunbathing by appointment only. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S. allied and partner nation forces to be anywhere when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 11:08 Photo ID: 6699233 VIRIN: 210615-N-AW702-004 Resolution: 4577x3047 Size: 2.54 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: OCEANSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Back in the Swim of Things at MWR's Camp Lemonnier Pool, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.