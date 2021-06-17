Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Hospital Corpsman celebrate 123rd Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    This year the Hospital Corpsman rate will celebrate 123 years of continued excellence in saving and maintaining Sailors’ lives throughout the entire fleet.

