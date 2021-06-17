This year the Hospital Corpsman rate will celebrate 123 years of continued excellence in saving and maintaining Sailors’ lives throughout the entire fleet.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 09:34
|Photo ID:
|6699176
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-DN657-1001
|Resolution:
|2732x1536
|Size:
|700.66 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hospital Corpsman celebrate 123rd Birthday, by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hospital Corpsman Make Their 123rd Solar Revolution
LEAVE A COMMENT