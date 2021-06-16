U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carissa Christensen, Humanitarian Civil Assistance Vice Commander, welcomes Moroccan Gen. Belkhir El Farouk, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Southern Zone Commander, during a key leader engagement as part of African Lion 2021 June 16, 2021, at the Military Medical Surgical Field Hospital in Tafraoute, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion 21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 05:57 Photo ID: 6698972 VIRIN: 210616-Z-XL345-1122 Resolution: 2584x1938 Size: 2.73 MB Location: MA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021, by TSgt Annie Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.