    Lighting Academy Air Assault training course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii conduct rappel operations from a UH60 Blackhawk as part of the 25th Inf. Div. Lightning Academy Air Assault training course June 17, 2021. The training was the capstone of the course and gave Soldiers hands-on experience after ten days of training(U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 22:56
    Photo ID: 6698681
    VIRIN: 210617-A-NO077-938
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 624.49 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting Academy Air Assault training course, by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Air Assault
    Army
    25thID
    Lighting Academy

