Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii conduct rappel operations from a UH60 Blackhawk as part of the 25th Inf. Div. Lightning Academy Air Assault training course June 17, 2021. The training was the capstone of the course and gave Soldiers hands-on experience after ten days of training(U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 22:56
|Photo ID:
|6698681
|VIRIN:
|210617-A-NO077-938
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|624.49 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Lighting Academy Air Assault training course, by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT