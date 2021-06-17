Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Hospital Corps Birthday

    123rd Hospital Corps Birthday

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Dale Davis 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Hospitalman Jaines Davis Antonio and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Andy Burnett, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi’s youngest and oldest Hospital Corpsman, respectively, participate in a traditional cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 123rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. Sailors and staff celebrated the history and legacy of the Hospital Corpsman legacy during a ceremony held today in the NMRCT-CC Crew’s Lounge.

