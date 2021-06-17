123rd Hospital Corps Birthday

Hospitalman Jaines Davis Antonio and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Andy Burnett, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi’s youngest and oldest Hospital Corpsman, respectively, participate in a traditional cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 123rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. Sailors and staff celebrated the history and legacy of the Hospital Corpsman legacy during a ceremony held today in the NMRCT-CC Crew’s Lounge.
