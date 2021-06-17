Hospitalman Jaines Davis Antonio and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Andy Burnett, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi’s youngest and oldest Hospital Corpsman, respectively, participate in a traditional cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 123rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. Sailors and staff celebrated the history and legacy of the Hospital Corpsman legacy during a ceremony held today in the NMRCT-CC Crew’s Lounge.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 16:35 Photo ID: 6698220 VIRIN: 210617-N-VM142-001 Resolution: 1388x1252 Size: 337.39 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 123rd Hospital Corps Birthday, by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.