Corps contractors monitor screw traps downstream of Cougar Dam, May 28, 2021.
The water flow turns a large screw creating hydraulics, which keeps small fish from escaping the trap.
These traps are collecting juvenile salmon after they pass through Lookout Point, Cougar and Big Cliff dams.
We’ve changed operations at these dams to help with downstream fish passage – or that’s the goal. These traps will give us insight into how well we’re doing.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6697888
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-EZ675-0014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.41 MB
|Location:
|COUGAR DAM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
That sounds fishy: twisting traps troll tributaries in the Willamette
