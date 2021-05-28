Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors monitor screw traps

    Contractors monitor screw traps

    COUGAR DAM, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Corps contractors monitor screw traps downstream of Cougar Dam, May 28, 2021.

    The water flow turns a large screw creating hydraulics, which keeps small fish from escaping the trap.

    These traps are collecting juvenile salmon after they pass through Lookout Point, Cougar and Big Cliff dams.

    We’ve changed operations at these dams to help with downstream fish passage – or that’s the goal. These traps will give us insight into how well we’re doing.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by Tom Conning

    That sounds fishy: twisting traps troll tributaries in the Willamette

    fish
    salmon
    Willamette Valley
    fish passage
    Willamette Valley Project
    Cougar Dam

