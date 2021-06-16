Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Robert Miller administers the oath of office to Air Force Maj. Gen. Shanna Woyak during a promotion ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., June 16. Woyak will become the first director of the Defense Health Agency’s Small Market and Stand Alone Military Treatment Facility Organization, or SSO, in the coming weeks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 14:50 Photo ID: 6697834 VIRIN: 210616-D-AW206-023 Resolution: 725x410 Size: 1.39 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newly Promoted Maj. Gen. Shanna Woyak Ready to Lead DHA’s SSO, by Jacob Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.