    Newly Promoted Maj. Gen. Shanna Woyak Ready to Lead DHA’s SSO

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Jacob Moore 

    Military Health System

    Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Robert Miller administers the oath of office to Air Force Maj. Gen. Shanna Woyak during a promotion ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., June 16. Woyak will become the first director of the Defense Health Agency’s Small Market and Stand Alone Military Treatment Facility Organization, or SSO, in the coming weeks.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    SSO
    Small Market
    Stand Alone
    Woyak

