Nevada Army Guard officer lands dream job at White House

Capt. Gabriel Uy, Nevada Army National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, was recently named the Associate Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs in Washington, D.C. The civilian appointee from Las Vegas works in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, just a stone’s throw away from President Biden’s Oval Office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

