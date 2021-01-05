Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Army Guard officer lands dream job at White House

    CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Capt. Gabriel Uy, Nevada Army National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, was recently named the Associate Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs in Washington, D.C. The civilian appointee from Las Vegas works in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, just a stone’s throw away from President Biden’s Oval Office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

