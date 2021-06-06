Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goldwater ANG blood drive pictorial

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force service member donates blood at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz. June 6, 2021. This blood drive was focused on bringing the state’s supply out of a critically low state. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 12:15
    Photo ID: 6697542
    VIRIN: 210606-Z-FJ284-1028
    Resolution: 4957x3886
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goldwater ANG blood drive pictorial, by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

