U.S. Air Force service member donates blood at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz. June 6, 2021. This blood drive was focused on bringing the state’s supply out of a critically low state. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 12:15
|Photo ID:
|6697542
|VIRIN:
|210606-Z-FJ284-1028
|Resolution:
|4957x3886
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goldwater ANG blood drive pictorial, by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
